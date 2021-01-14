The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc. (FIRE.TO) (TSE:FIRE) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Shares of The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc. (FIRE.TO) (TSE:FIRE) fell 2.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. 2,850,796 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 2,694,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.17 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$87.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.80, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

About The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc. (FIRE.TO) (TSE:FIRE)

The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc engages in the production of medical cannabis products in Canada. The company was formerly known as Supreme Pharmaceuticals Inc and changed its name to The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc in December 2017. The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

