The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN) Short Interest Update

The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a drop of 70.4% from the December 15th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

TWN traded up $0.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.86. The stock had a trading volume of 11,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,673. The Taiwan Fund has a twelve month low of $13.75 and a twelve month high of $30.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.77.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 29th were paid a $0.3759 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 28th. This represents a yield of 1.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Taiwan Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $310,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 572,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,180,000 after buying an additional 12,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

About The Taiwan Fund

The Taiwan Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JF International Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Taiwan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis focusing on such factors as overall growth prospects, competitive position in the respective industry, technology, research, and development, productivity, labor costs, raw material costs and sources, profit margins, return on investment, capital resources, government regulation, and management to create its portfolio.

