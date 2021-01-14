The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CEO Jeffrey Terry Green Sells 320 Shares

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 320 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $815.35, for a total transaction of $260,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,003,618.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Terry Green also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 24th, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 928 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $942.71, for a total transaction of $874,834.88.

NASDAQ:TTD traded down $10.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $775.30. 619,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 974,180. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.00 and a twelve month high of $972.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $869.89 and a 200 day moving average of $615.70. The stock has a market cap of $36.41 billion, a PE ratio of 312.62, a PEG ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 2.44.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.82. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut The Trade Desk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on The Trade Desk from $450.00 to $730.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $597.37.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Seeyond increased its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 1.4% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 1,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in The Trade Desk by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in The Trade Desk by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in The Trade Desk by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in The Trade Desk by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. 71.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

