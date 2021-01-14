The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $134.00 to $150.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. The Travelers Companies traded as high as $142.36 and last traded at $142.34, with a volume of 37203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $140.42.

TRV has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Travelers Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on The Travelers Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.25.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,624,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Travelers Companies by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,569,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $169,774,000 after purchasing an additional 378,810 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth $19,918,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in The Travelers Companies by 5,079.9% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 151,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,375,000 after purchasing an additional 148,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 1,621.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 149,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,140,000 after buying an additional 140,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $137.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.56. The firm has a market cap of $36.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile (NYSE:TRV)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

