The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Holdings Increased by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,902 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up approximately 0.8% of Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $8,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 12,789 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.9% during the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 9,090 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Dempze Nancy E raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 21,435 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.1% during the third quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 8,491 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.8% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,592 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. 57.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DIS opened at $176.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.77, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $168.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.87. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $183.40.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. BMO Capital Markets lowered The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $124.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Sunday, December 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.17.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,335,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 35,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.34, for a total value of $6,223,946.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,255,498.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,903 shares of company stock worth $20,128,600 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

