The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Purchased by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,316 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the quarter. The Williams Companies makes up 1.0% of Americana Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WMB. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in The Williams Companies by 160.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 426,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,128,000 after acquiring an additional 263,176 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Williams Companies by 66.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 198,757 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 79,638 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in The Williams Companies by 12.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,333,447 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $120,463,000 after acquiring an additional 689,706 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in The Williams Companies by 70.3% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 713,969 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,580,000 after acquiring an additional 294,656 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMB traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.69. The stock had a trading volume of 15,295,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,049,580. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $24.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 204.11, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The Williams Companies’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.05%. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 161.62%.

WMB has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of The Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of The Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

