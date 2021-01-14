Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSOI) Short Interest Update

Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSOI) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 134,400 shares, a growth of 63.5% from the December 15th total of 82,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,268,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TSOI remained flat at $$0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 7,690,445 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,570,394. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01. Therapeutic Solutions International has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.02.

Therapeutic Solutions International

Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc focuses on immune modulation for the treatment of various specific diseases. The company develops a range of immune-modulatory agents to target cancers, enhance maternal and fetal health, and fight periodontal disease, as well as for daily health. Its flagship products include NanoStilbene, an easily absorbed nanoemulsion of nanoparticle pterostilbene to reduc inflammatory cytokine production in cancer patients; and ProJuvenol, a synergistic blend of complex anti-aging ingredients based upon pterostilbene to promote cellular rejuvenation and healthy functionality.

