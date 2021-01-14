Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) is James Hambro & Partners’ 6th Largest Position

James Hambro & Partners raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 9,352 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 6.2% of James Hambro & Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. James Hambro & Partners’ holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $55,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 108.3% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TMO shares. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $488.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $492.58.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.94, for a total value of $4,799,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,759,398.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,133 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.84, for a total value of $6,696,780.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,485,089.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,246 shares of company stock valued at $18,220,461. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $501.82. 25,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,981,069. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.62. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.21 and a 52 week high of $532.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $471.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $442.37.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.