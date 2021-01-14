TheStreet Upgrades Secoo (NASDAQ:SECO) to “C-“

Secoo (NASDAQ:SECO) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

SECO stock opened at $2.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.72. Secoo has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $7.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.52.

Secoo (NASDAQ:SECO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $202.29 million during the quarter. Secoo had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 3.67%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Secoo in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Secoo by 45.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 41,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 13,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Secoo during the first quarter worth $2,905,000. 25.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Secoo

Secoo Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline shopping platform in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company provides upscale brand products and services, including bags, watches, women's and men's wear, footwear, children's wear, sportswear, cosmetics and skin care products, jewelry, accessories, home goods, fine food and beverage products, arts, 3C electronic devices, and Chinese original products, as well as lifestyle services through its Website, mobile applications, and offline experience centers.

