Thomas J. Gardner Sells 20,000 Shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) Stock

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) Director Thomas J. Gardner sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of UAVS stock opened at $7.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.90. AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $9.00.

AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UAVS. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $357,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in AgEagle Aerial Systems during the third quarter worth $260,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in AgEagle Aerial Systems during the third quarter worth $32,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AgEagle Aerial Systems in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in AgEagle Aerial Systems in the third quarter valued at $264,000.

Separately, BidaskClub raised AgEagle Aerial Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Company Profile

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc designs, develops, produces, distributes, and supports unmanned aerial vehicles for the precision agriculture industry in the United States and internationally. It offers FarmLens, a subscription based cloud analytics service that processes data collected with a drone for use by farmers and agronomists; HempOverview, a software-as-a-solution web- and map-based technology platform to support the operations of domestic industrial hemp programs for state and tribal nation departments of agriculture, growers, and processors; and ParkView, a proprietary aerial imagery and data analytics platform for assessing and supporting sustainability initiatives involving municipal, state, and federal public parks and recreation areas.

