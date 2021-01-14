Thomas J. Garrity Sells 70,000 Shares of Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Stock

Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Director Thomas J. Garrity sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total value of $284,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 244,406 shares in the company, valued at $992,288.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

ATRS stock opened at $4.18 on Thursday. Antares Pharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $4.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of $696.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.68 and a beta of 1.44.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $40.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.09 million. Equities analysts predict that Antares Pharma, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

ATRS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Antares Pharma in a report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet raised Antares Pharma from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Antares Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.15.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Antares Pharma by 5.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 100,513 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 4,769 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Antares Pharma by 5.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 123,154 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 6,599 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Antares Pharma by 14.8% in the third quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 53,255 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 6,881 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Antares Pharma by 28.2% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,276 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 7,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Antares Pharma by 3.1% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 249,255 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 7,380 shares in the last quarter. 39.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

