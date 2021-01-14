Thomas Peterffy Sells 13,300 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 13,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $935,655.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 9,331,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,492,903.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 11th, Thomas Peterffy sold 15,500 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.68, for a total value of $1,064,540.00.

On Tuesday, January 5th, Thomas Peterffy sold 29,500 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.60, for a total value of $1,817,200.00.

On Thursday, December 31st, Thomas Peterffy sold 32,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $1,943,680.00.

On Tuesday, December 29th, Thomas Peterffy sold 31,600 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total value of $1,949,720.00.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Thomas Peterffy sold 14,400 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $876,528.00.

On Monday, December 21st, Thomas Peterffy sold 14,400 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.07, for a total value of $836,208.00.

On Thursday, December 17th, Thomas Peterffy sold 14,400 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total value of $854,496.00.

On Monday, December 14th, Thomas Peterffy sold 31,300 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total value of $1,711,797.00.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Thomas Peterffy sold 16,300 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total value of $908,073.00.

On Monday, December 7th, Thomas Peterffy sold 5,900 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $316,240.00.

Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $69.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.40 and its 200 day moving average is $52.16. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.70 and a twelve month high of $71.87.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $548.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.46 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 103,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 15.16% of the company’s stock.

IBKR has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Compass Point increased their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Interactive Brokers Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.20.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

