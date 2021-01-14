Thomas Peterffy Sells 14,400 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 14,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total value of $1,005,408.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 9,294,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,956,722.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 11th, Thomas Peterffy sold 15,500 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.68, for a total value of $1,064,540.00.

On Friday, January 8th, Thomas Peterffy sold 13,300 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $935,655.00.

On Tuesday, January 5th, Thomas Peterffy sold 29,500 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.60, for a total value of $1,817,200.00.

On Thursday, December 31st, Thomas Peterffy sold 32,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $1,943,680.00.

On Tuesday, December 29th, Thomas Peterffy sold 31,600 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total value of $1,949,720.00.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Thomas Peterffy sold 14,400 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $876,528.00.

On Monday, December 21st, Thomas Peterffy sold 14,400 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.07, for a total value of $836,208.00.

On Thursday, December 17th, Thomas Peterffy sold 14,400 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total value of $854,496.00.

On Monday, December 14th, Thomas Peterffy sold 31,300 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total value of $1,711,797.00.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Thomas Peterffy sold 16,300 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total value of $908,073.00.

NASDAQ:IBKR traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $68.70. The company had a trading volume of 513,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,881. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.16. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $33.70 and a one year high of $71.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 0.84.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $548.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.46 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Compass Point upped their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.20.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the second quarter worth $29,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 83.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

