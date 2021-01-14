THORChain (RUNE) Price Tops $1.96 on Exchanges

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded up 11.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. In the last seven days, THORChain has traded up 36% against the US dollar. One THORChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.96 or 0.00004974 BTC on exchanges. THORChain has a total market cap of $311.31 million and approximately $40.80 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002529 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00036790 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00107345 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00059271 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.94 or 0.00227696 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000616 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,876.05 or 0.83226341 BTC.

THORChain Coin Profile

THORChain's launch date was October 29th, 2019. THORChain's total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 158,432,088 coins.

THORChain's official website is thorchain.org. The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. THORChain's official message board is medium.com/thorchain.

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

THORChain Coin Trading

