ThoreCoin (THR) One Day Trading Volume Hits $33,053.00

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. One ThoreCoin token can now be bought for about $7,684.94 or 0.19490000 BTC on popular exchanges. ThoreCoin has a total market capitalization of $666.18 million and $33,053.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ThoreCoin has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ThoreCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002533 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 34.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00037563 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.02 or 0.00106567 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.32 or 0.00059146 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.95 or 0.00228137 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000605 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,109.11 or 0.83968983 BTC.

About ThoreCoin

ThoreCoin was first traded on February 24th, 2018. ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,686 tokens. ThoreCoin’s official website is www.thorecoin.com. ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. ThoreCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@Thorenetwork.

Buying and Selling ThoreCoin

ThoreCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThoreCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ThoreCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ThoreCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ThoreCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.