Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY) Short Interest Update

Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, Danske raised shares of Thule Group AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS THUPY traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.23. 120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,165. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.24. Thule Group AB has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $20.05.

About Thule Group AB (publ)

Thule Group AB (publ) operates in the sports and outdoor sector worldwide. It offers roof racks, roof boxes, bike racks, and racks for water and winter sports transported by car; rooftop tents; computer and camera bags, hiking backpacks, and luggage; bicycle trailers, strollers, and child bike seats; and awnings, bike racks, and tents for RVs and caravans.

