TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Trading 5.5% Higher

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) traded up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.02 and last traded at $5.78. 560,752 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 441,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th.

Get TimkenSteel alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $260.98 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.25.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $205.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.70 million. TimkenSteel had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 10.31%. Analysts forecast that TimkenSteel Co. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 911,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 94,387 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TimkenSteel by 23.2% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 487,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 91,860 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TimkenSteel during the second quarter worth about $1,572,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in TimkenSteel by 109.9% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 318,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 166,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in TimkenSteel by 25.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 207,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 41,526 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

About TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST)

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision steel components, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. It also manages raw material recycling programs.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for TimkenSteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TimkenSteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.