TitanSwap (TITAN) Price Tops $0.68 on Exchanges

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. Over the last week, TitanSwap has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. TitanSwap has a total market capitalization of $36.19 million and $3.58 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TitanSwap token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.68 or 0.00001710 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00042839 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005594 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.30 or 0.00374124 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00037641 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,660.45 or 0.04188894 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00013230 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00012492 BTC.

TitanSwap Token Profile

TitanSwap (TITAN) is a token. It was first traded on September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 tokens. The official website for TitanSwap is titanswap.org. TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TitanSwap Token Trading

TitanSwap can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TitanSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TitanSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TitanSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

