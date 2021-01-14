Titon Holdings Plc (TON.L) (LON:TON) Plans GBX 2 Dividend

Titon Holdings Plc (TON.L) (LON:TON) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, March 12th. This represents a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON TON traded down GBX 3.50 ($0.05) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 104 ($1.36). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,367. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 94.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 82.95. Titon Holdings Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 64.25 ($0.84) and a 52 week high of GBX 130 ($1.70). The stock has a market cap of £11.53 million and a PE ratio of 35.33.

About Titon Holdings Plc (TON.L)

Titon Holdings Plc designs, manufactures, and markets ventilation products, and door and window fittings in the United Kingdom, South Korea, North America, and internationally. It offers a range of passive and powered ventilation products for house builders, electrical contractors, window and door manufacturers, and construction companies; and supplies window and door hardware material.

