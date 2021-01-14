Tokenomy Price Hits $0.0287 on Top Exchanges (TEN)

Tokenomy (CURRENCY:TEN) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. One Tokenomy token can now be purchased for about $0.0287 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Tokenomy has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. Tokenomy has a market capitalization of $5.74 million and approximately $66,613.00 worth of Tokenomy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tokenomy alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00042983 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005518 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $142.92 or 0.00371510 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00037311 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,554.94 or 0.04042067 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00013422 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Tokenomy Profile

Tokenomy (CRYPTO:TEN) is a token. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. Tokenomy’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. Tokenomy’s official website is www.tokenomy.com. The official message board for Tokenomy is medium.com/@tokenomy. Tokenomy’s official Twitter account is @TokenomyCom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tokenomy Token Trading

Tokenomy can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokenomy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tokenomy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tokenomy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tokenomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tokenomy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.