Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) (TSE:TIH) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) (TSE:TIH)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a C$101.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TIH. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from C$75.00 to C$91.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from C$78.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from C$73.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from C$73.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$96.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$93.94.

Shares of TIH opened at C$88.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.71, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58. Toromont Industries Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.09 and a 1 year high of C$94.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$90.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$80.48.

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) (TSE:TIH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$921.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$926.10 million. Equities analysts expect that Toromont Industries Ltd. will post 3.7500001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Mike Cuddy sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$94.65, for a total transaction of C$265,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,369,445.35. Also, Director Scott Medhurst sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$87.49, for a total transaction of C$26,247.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 206,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$18,040,875.45. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,776 shares of company stock worth $1,707,521.

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

