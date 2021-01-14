Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Research Coverage Started at Royal Bank of Canada

Stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from $76.00 to $88.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Toromont Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.71.

TMTNF stock opened at $67.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.92. Toromont Industries has a 1-year low of $37.03 and a 1-year high of $74.03.

About Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

