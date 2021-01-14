Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO)’s (TOT) “Ourperform” Rating Reiterated at ATB Capital

Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) (TSE:TOT)‘s stock had its “ourperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at ATB Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TOT. Cormark cut their price target on shares of Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Stifel Firstegy reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$3.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) stock opened at C$3.36 on Thursday. Total Energy Services Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.41, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$151.47 million and a P/E ratio of -7.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.50.

Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) (TSE:TOT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.13) by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$77.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$87.20 million. On average, analysts expect that Total Energy Services Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel Kim Halyk bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.20 per share, with a total value of C$32,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,760,000. Insiders have purchased 27,940 shares of company stock valued at $89,877 in the last three months.

Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) Company Profile

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

