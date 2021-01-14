Total’s (TOT) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Total (NYSE:TOT) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Total from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Scotiabank reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $46.00 target price (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Total in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Total from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Total from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Total from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.83.

TOT stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.05. 72,180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,574,180. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.17 and its 200 day moving average is $38.79. The stock has a market cap of $122.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.05, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.68. Total has a 52-week low of $22.13 and a 52-week high of $54.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $33.14 billion during the quarter. Total had a positive return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. As a group, research analysts expect that Total will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.9583 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.8%. This is a boost from Total’s previous dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Total’s payout ratio is 53.42%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Total in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Total in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Total in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Total in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Total in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

