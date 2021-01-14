Toto Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOTDY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Toto Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOTDY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TOTDY traded up $1.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.33. The company had a trading volume of 331 shares, compared to its average volume of 350. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.50. Toto has a fifty-two week low of $28.90 and a fifty-two week high of $60.60.

Toto (OTCMKTS:TOTDY) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion.

Toto Company Profile

Toto Ltd. manufactures and sells bathroom and kitchen plumbing products worldwide. It offers sanitary ware, such as toilet basins, urinals, sinks, washbasins, etc.; system toilets; toilet seats; plumbing accessories, etc.; bathtubs; unit bathrooms; and fittings consisting of various faucets, drain fittings, etc.

