Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $35.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Tower Semiconductor traded as high as $29.05 and last traded at $28.72, with a volume of 6022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.05.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 5.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 4.1% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 20.9% during the third quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 12,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 6.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 18.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.89% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.18 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.81.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $310.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.50 million. Research analysts predict that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.