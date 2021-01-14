TP ICAP’s (TULLF) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of TP ICAP (OTCMKTS:TULLF) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upgraded TP ICAP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 27th.

Get TP ICAP alerts:

Shares of TULLF stock opened at $3.35 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.60. TP ICAP has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $5.45.

TP ICAP Company Profile

TP ICAP plc, through its portfolio of businesses, provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution solutions, and data and analytics. It operates in four divisions: Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Institutional Services, and Data & Analytics. The Global Broking division offers professional intermediary services that enable buyers and sellers to execute trades covering rates, foreign exchange and money markets, local markets, equities, and credit asset classes.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for TP ICAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TP ICAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.