TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) PT Raised to $72.00

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) had its price target upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.10% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of TPI Composites from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. TPI Composites presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.73.

Shares of TPI Composites stock opened at $68.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.75 and a beta of 1.66. TPI Composites has a 52 week low of $9.19 and a 52 week high of $71.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.62.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $474.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.03 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 4.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that TPI Composites will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TPI Composites news, Director Paul G. Giovacchini sold 63,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $2,572,074.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 20,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $892,901.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 392,425 shares of company stock valued at $15,967,820. 18.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in TPI Composites by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of TPI Composites by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 284,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,036,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the third quarter valued at $95,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of TPI Composites by 42.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 6,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tao Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the third quarter valued at $156,000. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

