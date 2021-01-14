Traders Buy Large Volume of W&T Offshore Call Options (NYSE:WTI)

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 4,914 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 630% compared to the typical volume of 673 call options.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WTI shares. Capital One Financial upgraded W&T Offshore from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub lowered W&T Offshore from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.77.

WTI opened at $2.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $357.28 million, a PE ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 3.16. W&T Offshore has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $5.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.09.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $72.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.82 million. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 31.40%. Analysts anticipate that W&T Offshore will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in W&T Offshore by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 504,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 177,621 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 208,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,085 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 374.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,474,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 86.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 42,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 19,587 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 51 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

