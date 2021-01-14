Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $3,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the third quarter worth $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the third quarter valued at $29,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 302.6% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.94.

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $150.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $144.29 and a 200 day moving average of $125.74. The firm has a market cap of $36.25 billion, a PE ratio of 38.02, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.08. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $154.43.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 18.82%. On average, equities analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trane Technologies news, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 232,115 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total transaction of $33,612,573.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 373,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,075,529.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 16,000 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $2,324,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,180,015.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

