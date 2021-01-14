Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Stake Boosted by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $2,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,777,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,420 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 181.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,091,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,377,000 after purchasing an additional 703,868 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 194.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 875,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,135,000 after purchasing an additional 577,866 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,056,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,650,000 after purchasing an additional 435,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,783,000. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Trane Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.94.

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $2,324,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,180,015.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 232,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total transaction of $33,612,573.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,075,529.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TT opened at $150.95 on Thursday. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $70.00 and a 52 week high of $154.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.29 and a 200 day moving average of $125.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.08.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.38. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

