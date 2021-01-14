TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $8.50

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.50 and last traded at $8.46, with a volume of 2851 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.43.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TAC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on TransAlta from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on TransAlta from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. CIBC upgraded TransAlta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. TransAlta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.46.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 1.11.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.35). TransAlta had a net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The company had revenue of $385.78 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that TransAlta Co. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.035 dividend. This is an increase from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is currently -144.44%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TransAlta in the third quarter valued at $629,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in TransAlta by 557.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 160,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 136,093 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in TransAlta by 12.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its stake in TransAlta by 269.6% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 554,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 404,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in TransAlta by 100.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 14,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.56% of the company’s stock.

About TransAlta (NYSE:TAC)

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, and Energy Marketing segments. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

