TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) traded up 6.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.16 and last traded at $19.10. 147,555 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the average session volume of 96,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.98.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TMDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered TransMedics Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TransMedics Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. TransMedics Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.20.

The stock has a market cap of $518.78 million, a PE ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 11.45, a quick ratio of 10.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.16.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 million. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 49.98% and a negative net margin of 143.93%. On average, research analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. 13.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $717,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in TransMedics Group by 39.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 21,927 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in TransMedics Group by 14.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:TMDX)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

