Traynor Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 36.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,896 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTEB. FMR LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,340.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 17,228 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 721,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,052,000 after acquiring an additional 68,502 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 215.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 237,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,851,000 after acquiring an additional 161,998 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 131.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 28,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 6,016 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB remained flat at $$55.07 on Thursday. 1,113,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,690,182. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $44.00 and a 1-year high of $55.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.62.

