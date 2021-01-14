Traynor Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 415.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,993 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.3% during the third quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,606 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.7% during the third quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $422.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.64.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.24, for a total value of $1,886,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,199 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.48, for a total transaction of $439,409.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,366,248. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,575 shares of company stock valued at $7,626,833. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of COST traded down $4.60 on Thursday, hitting $362.35. 2,265,172 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,606,058. The company has a market capitalization of $160.50 billion, a PE ratio of 37.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $373.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $355.05. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $271.28 and a one year high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.24. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

