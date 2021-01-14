Traynor Capital Management Inc. Has $7.73 Million Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 615.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre accounts for approximately 1.4% of Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $7,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,230,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Iron Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at about $343,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,806,000. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,808.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. New Street Research assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,450.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,350.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,370.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BTIG Research cut MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,335.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI traded up $54.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,852.53. 546,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,718. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $422.22 and a 12 month high of $1,889.62. The firm has a market cap of $92.39 billion, a PE ratio of -11,577.59 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,643.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,277.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.20. MercadoLibre had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.96) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

