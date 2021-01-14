Traynor Capital Management Inc. Has $823,000 Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 42.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,845 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 5,813 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of The Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,347 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 41,443 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,871,000 after acquiring an additional 5,861 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $306.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Redburn Partners reissued a “sell” rating on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, December 17th. UBS Group set a $300.00 target price on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Boeing in a report on Friday, December 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.75.

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $2.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $209.91. 12,328,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,108,060. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 111.95 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $349.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $219.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.44.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 billion. On average, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

