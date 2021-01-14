Traynor Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 457.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258,875 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 3.6% of Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $20,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVW. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 301.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.8% in the 4th quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,784,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,979,229. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $35.21 and a one year high of $64.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.49.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

