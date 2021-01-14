Traynor Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:CURE)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:CURE) by 41.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,758 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3X Shares were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3X Shares by 110.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA CURE traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $83.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,691. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.67. Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3X Shares has a one year low of $23.55 and a one year high of $86.89.

