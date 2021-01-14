Traynor Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,353 shares during the period. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF accounts for 0.9% of Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $5,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Stumpf Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 488.9% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ IBB traded up $3.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $161.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,753,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,223,597. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $154.78 and a 200 day moving average of $143.67. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $92.15 and a one year high of $162.22.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

