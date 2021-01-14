Traynor Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,269 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,137 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,941.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total value of $235,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,965,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Amgen from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Amgen from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Amgen from $275.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.92.

AMGN traded up $3.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $241.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,591,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,541,625. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $228.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company has a market capitalization of $140.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $177.05 and a one year high of $264.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.18%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

