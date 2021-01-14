Traynor Capital Management Inc. Sells 201 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PM. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at $241,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at $461,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,651,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,675,000 after purchasing an additional 5,956 shares during the period. Finally, Hayek Kallen Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 32,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Shares of PM traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $81.18. The stock had a trading volume of 5,483,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,187,914. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.91 and its 200 day moving average is $77.65. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $90.17. The company has a market capitalization of $126.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.49%.

PM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.31.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.