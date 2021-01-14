Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.95

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.95 and traded as high as $7.12. Trecora Resources shares last traded at $7.01, with a volume of 2,366 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TREC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Trecora Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trecora Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.41. The firm has a market cap of $173.97 million, a P/E ratio of -16.30 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Trecora Resources had a positive return on equity of 0.42% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $47.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.50 million. Analysts predict that Trecora Resources will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Trecora Resources by 16.8% in the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 418,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Trecora Resources by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 416,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after buying an additional 4,746 shares in the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lifted its stake in Trecora Resources by 17.7% in the third quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 153,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 23,057 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Trecora Resources by 3.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 3,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Trecora Resources by 3.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. 54.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trecora Resources Company Profile (NYSE:TREC)

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

