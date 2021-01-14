Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of nalbuphine ER to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company is currently developing nalbuphine ER for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease. Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is based in New Haven, Connecticut. “

Get Trevi Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of TRVI remained flat at $$3.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 31,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,837. The company has a market capitalization of $55.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.97. Trevi Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $8.50.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.18. Equities analysts expect that Trevi Therapeutics will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Trevi Therapeutics stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.22% of Trevi Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trevi Therapeutics Company Profile

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nalbuphine ER to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. Its Haduvio (nalbuphine ER), which is in Phase IIb/III clinical trial is an oral extended release formulation of nalbuphine that is used for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease, as well as to treat chronic kidney disease-associated with pruritus.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trevi Therapeutics (TRVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trevi Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevi Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.