Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) (TSE:TCW) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) (TSE:TCW) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from C$1.20 to C$2.30. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) traded as high as C$1.75 and last traded at C$1.74, with a volume of 399837 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.68.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TCW. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$1.60 to C$1.90 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Cormark lifted their price objective on Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$1.25 to C$1.40 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$1.30 to C$1.40 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$1.25 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.50 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1.48.

In related news, insider Clarke Inc. sold 298,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.60, for a total transaction of C$477,920.00.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The firm has a market cap of C$463.42 million and a P/E ratio of -2.07.

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) (TSE:TCW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.07) by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$74.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$66.33 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trican Well Service Ltd. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

About Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) (TSE:TCW)

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

