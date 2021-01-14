TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $40.37

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $40.37 and last traded at $40.37, with a volume of 694 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.58.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised TriCo Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Stephens started coverage on TriCo Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on TriCo Bancshares from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.33.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59. The company had revenue of $78.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.65 million. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 7.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 29.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in TriCo Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 31,512.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,042 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in TriCo Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 460.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,198 shares in the last quarter. 64.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

