Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,100 shares, a decrease of 42.6% from the December 15th total of 54,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 272,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several analysts have recently commented on TMQ shares. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Trilogy Metals from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Trilogy Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th.

Shares of TMQ traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $2.04. 314,533 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,648. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.88. Trilogy Metals has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $2.63.

In related news, CEO Tony Giardini acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.45 per share, with a total value of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,919.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elaine Sanders sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total value of $43,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,476,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,584,529.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Trilogy Metals in the third quarter worth $36,000. Sprott Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trilogy Metals by 18.5% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 567,456 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 88,650 shares during the period. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trilogy Metals by 30.0% in the third quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 195,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period.

Trilogy Metals Company Profile

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver project and Bornite carbonate-hosted copper project covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

