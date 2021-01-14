Triumph Bancorp (TBK) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.43. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $84.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.98 million. On average, analysts expect Triumph Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TBK opened at $58.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.06 and its 200 day moving average is $37.22. Triumph Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.03 and a fifty-two week high of $60.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 1.28.

TBK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens lowered shares of Triumph Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $27.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.81.

In related news, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 19,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total transaction of $873,106.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO R Bryce Fowler sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $66,615.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,601 shares of company stock valued at $3,381,722 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

