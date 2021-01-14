Truist Begins Coverage on Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Stock analysts at Truist began coverage on shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock. Truist’s target price points to a potential downside of 13.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PLUG. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Plug Power from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Plug Power from $14.50 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Plug Power from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Plug Power from $14.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

PLUG opened at $69.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -224.19 and a beta of 1.31. Plug Power has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $73.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $107.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.76 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 70.36% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. Plug Power’s revenue was up 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Plug Power will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Fivet Capital Holding Ag sold 1,915,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $44,256,435.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 227,112 shares in the company, valued at $5,248,558.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gerard L. Conway, Jr. sold 108,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total transaction of $3,512,155.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 293,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,526,681.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,480,624 shares of company stock valued at $62,463,293 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 855 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 2.6% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 53,004 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in Plug Power during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 10,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Plug Power during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

