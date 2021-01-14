Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Bought by Radnor Capital Management LLC

Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 173.4% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Grace Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 957 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $44,787.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kimberly Moore-Wright sold 1,398 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $61,637.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,387 shares of company stock worth $342,162 in the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TFC shares. Truist lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.25.

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $52.08 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $70.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $24.01 and a 1-year high of $56.53.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

